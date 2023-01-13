Utah UCLA Basketball

Associated Press

Utah guard Gabe Madsen (right) is defended by UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) during the first half, Thursday, in Los Angeles. Campbell scored 17 points to lead UCLA to a 68-49 win.

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES — UCLA is showing off different ways to win while the seventh-ranked Bruins pile up victories.

Tyger Campbell scored 17 points and Adem Bona added 15 in a 68-49 victory over Utah on Thursday night for the Bruins’ 12th consecutive victory.

