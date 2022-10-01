APTOPIX USC Oregon St Football

Associated Press

Southern California wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) celebrates his touchdown against Oregon State with teammates Tahj Washington (16) and Mario Williams (4) during the second half last Saturday in Corvallis, Ore. Southern California won 17-14.

LOS ANGELES — No. 6 Southern California’s first real experience with adversity under coach Lincoln Riley was a good reminder that not every game will be as smooth as the start of their season.

After their dramatic escape from Oregon State with another victory, the Trojans (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) were grateful for the reality check this week as they head into a matchup that would be easy for a more arrogant team to take lightly.

