San Jose St USC Football

Associated Press

Southern California defensive end Jamil Muhammad tackles San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (2) during the first half last Saturday in Los Angeles. The No. 6 Trojans take on Nevada today at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

LOS ANGELES — The first look at No. 6 Southern California’s overhauled defense didn’t reveal a championship-caliber unit yet.

Despite showing some of the same issues that kept the Trojans from reaching the College Football Playoff last year in their season-opening win against San Jose State, coach Lincoln Riley expects to see significant improvement against Nevada on Saturday.

