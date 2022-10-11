Washington St USC Football

Associated Press

USC running back Travis Dye (26) scores a rushing touchdown against Washington State during the first half, Saturday, in Los Angeles. The Trojans won 30-14.

 

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

LOS ANGELES — Caleb Williams and the Southern California offense usually carried the Trojans to victory in their first five weeks under Lincoln Riley.

Against high-scoring Washington State, the Trojans’ defense showed it can step forward to meet the same standard that’s kept USC unbeaten halfway through the regular season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.