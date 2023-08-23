APTOPIX Arizona Utah Football

Associated Press

Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace (4) tackles Utah wide receiver Devaughn Vele (left) as he reaches for the ball on Nov. 5 in Salt Lake City. Roland-Wallace will be helping USC’s defense this year.

 

 Rick Bowmer

LOS ANGELES — There was one message Southern California defensive coordinator Alex Grinch tried to hammer home last season.

“Listen, if we don’t play 60 minutes of football games, you cannot be a champion. It will not happen,” Grinch said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.