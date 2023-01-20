TEMPE, Ariz. — Tyger Campbell matched a season high with 22 points, David Singleton had a season-high 21 and No. 5 UCLA extended its winning streak to 14 games, beating Arizona State 74-62 on Thursday night.

Jamie Jaquez, bothered by foul trouble, scored five of his 12 points in the final 2½ minutes as the Bruins took control. UCLA closed on a 16-2 run after Frankie Collins’ 3-pointer with 6:13 remaining gave Arizona State a 60-58 lead.

