USC quarterback Caleb Williams (13) jumps in for a touchdown as Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (left) defends and USC wide receiver Kyle Ford watches in the second half on Saturday in Los Angeles.

LAS VEGAS — The Pac-12 will take a neutral stance when No. 4 Southern California plays No. 12 Utah in the championship game Friday night, but there’s little doubt what a USC victory would mean for the conference.

A win by the 11-1 Trojans would put them in the College Football Playoff and make USC (No. 4 CFP) the first Pac-12 team since Washington in 2017 to make the final four.

