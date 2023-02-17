Stanford UCLA Basketball

Associated Press

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., left, drives against Stanford guard Michael O’Connell during the first half, Thursday in Los Angeles. Jaquez scored 26 points in No. 4 UCLA’s 73-64 victory.

 Ringo H.W. Chiu

LOS ANGELES — UCLA came in way too cocky, according to coach Mick Cronin, and it nearly cost the Bruins.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 26 points and fourth-ranked UCLA rallied in the second half to beat Stanford 73-64 on Thursday night, improving to 14-0 at home this season.

