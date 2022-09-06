Clemson Georgia Tech Football

Associated Press

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) rushes for a touchdown in the first half against Georgia Tech, Monday, in Atlanta. The Tigers overcame a slow first half to win 41-10.

ATLANTA — DJ Uiagalelei threw for one touchdown and ran for another, overcoming a sluggish start in the season opener as No. 4 Clemson pulled away for a 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech on Monday night.

Uiagalelei completed 19 of 32 passes for 209 yards, including a 6-yard scoring play to Beaux Collins that gave the Tigers a two-touchdown lead in the first half.

