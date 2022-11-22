Marquette UCLA Basketball

Bahamas Visual Services via AP

UCLA celebrates after defeating Marquette in the NCAA college basketball championship game in the Battle 4 Atlantis on Monday at Paradise Island, Bahamas.

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — UCLA took down an AP Top 25 team with a marquee name, earned a ranking of its own, then finished off a big 24-hour span by hoisting the Battle 4 Atlantis championship trophy.

Freshman Kiki Rice scored 18 points and Gina Conti added 16 to help the 20th-ranked Bruins hold off Marquette 66-58 in overtime in Monday’s title game, capping a three-day performance that ended with them dancing around on the court and pointing to their fans in the stands at the Atlantis resort.

