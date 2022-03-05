LAS VEGAS — Haley Jones scored 17 points and No. 2 Stanford beat Colorado 71-45 in a Pac 12 semifinal Friday night.
The win marked Stanford’s 33rd consecutive victory over a Pac 12 opponent. The Cardinal’s last loss to a conference foe was on Jan. 22, 2021. Stanford, the defending champion, will be playing for its 15th title Sunday.
Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer, who improved to 52-6 all-time in the event, earned her 1,000th victory since taking over Stanford in 1996. She is the winningest all-time coach in women’s basketball history with 1,152 wins. The Hall of Famer is now 1,000-207 at Stanford.
“It’s a lot of games,” VanDerveer said. “And I love where I work. I love coaching this team. So I hope we can get 1,001 on Sunday.”
Cameron Brink scored 14 points while Anna Wilson had 12 for the Cardinal (27-3).
Colorado (22-8) was led by Kindyll Wetta with 12 points, while Jaylyn Sherrod chipped in with 10 points. Mya Hollingshed had seven points and 10 rebounds for the Buffaloes.
After a tight first quarter that saw the Cardinal hold a one-point lead, it outscored the Buffaloes 60-35 the rest of the way.
“I just don’t think we upped our intensity defensively,” Hollingshed said. “We were starting to get rolling on our offense and we were trading baskets at one point. But we weren’t doing what we needed to do with a stop, score, stop.”
The Buffaloes showed their mettle early on and held the lead through the 3:41 mark of the first quarter. Using an aggressive attack on the offensive glass, and shutting down passing lanes while leaving little to no space for the Cardinal to operate, Colorado controlled the flow before Stanford took an 11-10 lead into the second quarter.
After an early 3-pointer by Wilson, tempers flared when Brink grabbed a rebound and threw an elbow with what appeared to be no ill-intent. Hollingshed took exception and responded by palming Brink’s face and shoving her, twice. Brink then threw the ball toward Hollingshed, resulting in a double technical.
“Cam is a competitor and she’s fearless,” VanDerveer said. “I don’t think any of us want to have someone’s hand in their face. But that, sometimes whatever it takes, got Cam going. And she responded to the challenge.”
The Cardinal went on a 12-5 run to open a 26-15 lead, with Brink scoring eight of Stanford’s points. Stanford went into the locker room at halftime with a 33-18 lead.
“I just thought it was a heated moment,” Brink said. “But (we) kind of used it as fuel.”
Especially on defense, as Stanford forced 23 turnovers and held the edge in points off turnovers, 27-8.
Colorado shot just 30.6% (15 of 49) from the floor. The Buffaloes were 4 of 21 (19.0%) from 3-point range. Colorado’s three worst shooting performances of the season all came against Stanford, as the Buffs shot 29.8% on Jan. 14 and 25.9% on Feb. 13.
“They only allow 54 points a game and hold their opponents to a low percentage,” Colorado coach JR Payne said. “Part of that is you have multiple defensive players of the year on their roster. Anytime you play against Stanford it’s going to be difficult to score.”
Stanford finished 27 of 56 (48.2%) from the field, including 7 of 13 (53.8%) from beyond the arc.
“Our defense I thought was outstanding,” VanDerveer said. “We struggled a little bit I think offensively. We weren’t rebounding the way I thought we needed to. But people made big play after big play.”
Utah 80, Oregon 73
Gianna Kneepkens scored 24 points and Utah hit 16 of 20 free throws in the fourth quarter to hold off No. 2 seed Oregon, 80-73 in the Pac-12 Conference tournament semifinal Friday night.
The Utes advance to face top-seeded Stanford, a 71-45 winner over Colorado, in the Saturday's championship game. It will be Utah's first appearance in the title game in program history.
Utah took a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter, 55-45, but Oregon rallied and took the lead, 66-65 after Nyara Sabally hit two free throws and followed them with a layup with just under four minutes to play. But on the ensuing play Sabally collected her fifth foul contesting a 3-point attempt by Kennady McQueen. Coach Kelly Graves received a technical foul and McQueen knocked down four free throws to give the Utes a 69-66 lead they never relinquished. Kneepkens added a layup, then sandwiched four free throws around a Te-Hina Paopao layup to five Utah a 76-68 lead with 47 seconds to go.
Utah (20-10) converted 16 of20 free throws in the fourth quarter and was 23 of 28 in the game.
Kneepkens finished with 24 points and was 9 of 10 from the line. Kelsey Rees scored 14 points and Jenna Johnson and McQueen each added 13 points. McQueen led the Utes with 10 rebounds and Rees pulled down 8.
Paopao finished with 17 points to lead the Ducks (20-11). E Rogers scored 15 points and Sedona Prince and Sabally each added 12. Sabally pulled down 12 rebounds.
