France Tennis French Open

Associated Press

Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild reacts after winning a point against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev during their first-round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium on Tuesday in Paris.

 Aurelien Morissard

PARIS — If anyone thought a couple of recent runs to Week 2 at the French Open and a clay-court title a little more than a week ago made Daniil Medvedev a little fonder of the red stuff, forget it.

A first-round loss as the No. 2 seed at Roland Garros — against Thiago Seybolt Wild, a qualifier ranked 172nd who never had won a Grand Slam match anywhere until Tuesday — sure reminded Medvedev of his distaste for the slow surface used in Paris.

