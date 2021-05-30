PALMDALE – Knight head coach Tom Hegre knows nothing will come easy.
Especially in the playoffs and especially with a target on its back as the division’s No. 2 seed.
Hegre has been around long enough to know that the playoffs are a whole different animal.
The Hawks were able to weather the storm and held off a relentless attack from visiting Northwood of Irvine, to advance to the quarterfinals of the Division 3A playoffs with a 64-50 victory, Friday night at Knight High School.
“There is so much parity in this division among the top 10 or 12 teams. We knew this was going to be a tough one and that is was 50/50,” Hegre said. “They have some good players and some big guards. They have a few shooters. But I thought our guards did a good job taking care of the ball. We’re a grind it team and we grinded it out tonight.”
With the victory, Knight (14-1) will face Citrus Valley on Tuesday in a quarterfinal matchup on the road in Redlands. The unseeded Blackhawks (8-5) defeated seventh-seeded Diamond Bar, 65-60, on Friday.
The Hawks shot the ball from beyond the arc, especially in the first half as they hit five of their seven 3-pointers in the first 16 minutes, including three from Malik Larane. Still the Timberwolves (7-6) hung tough and only trailed 29-22 at the intermission.
“We talked about playing harder and turning it up in the second half. We told them that they (Northwood) would play harder since they were trailing, but we did a good job handling the pressure,” Hegre said. “We struggled a little bit at the end of the season, but we had a good week of practice.”
The Hawks turned it up a notch in the third quarter led by Daryl Patterson. Patterson used a personal 7-0 run as part of a 12-0 run to help Knight build a 48-31 lead. Patterson netted a 3-pointer to give the Hawks a 41-31 lead. That was followed with a couple of free throws and the old-fashioned 3-point play giving Knight a 46-31 lead.
Patterson finished with 10 of his team-high 16 points in the third quarter. Michael Larane added 14 points and Malik Larane chipped in with 13.
“We always try to come out like we’re playing from behind. We knew that we were going to have to stay aggressive and attack their press,” Patterson said. “Michael (Larane) and I knew that Thursday could have been our last practice with this team and we didn’t want it to end. We think we have a good chance and we want to keep going.”
The Hawks seemingly had a comfortable 52-37 lead midway through the fourth quarter, but the scrappy Timberwolves kept fighting, which included a 4-point play by Emon Farsoni trimming the lead to 52-41. Still Knight kept Northwood at arm’s length after scoring the next four points to distance itself, 56-41.
“We played good tonight. We’ve been preparing for this since late last summer, practicing on the black top. Our goal was to get to the playoffs,” Michael Larane said. “Tonight we proved that hard work pays off. We never overlook anybody and we’re taking it one game at a time. We just want to come out and give it 100 percent at all times.”
Northwood made things interesting in the fourth quarter, however, late free throw shooting by the Hawks sealed the victory. Knight was perfect from the free throw line on the night shooting 13-of-13.
