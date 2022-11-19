LAS VEGAS — Terrence Shannon Jr. made 8 of 9 3-pointers and scored 29 points with 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Illinois rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat No. 8 UCLA 79-70 on Friday night.

The Illini (4-0) will play No. 16 Virginia in Sunday’s championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event. UCLA (3-1) faces fifth-ranked Baylor in the consolation game.

