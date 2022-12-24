Kennesaw St Indiana Basketball

Associated Press

Indiana’s Tamar Bates (53) dunks against Kennesaw State’s Terrell Burden (1) during the first half, Friday, in Bloomington, Ind. No. 18 Indiana pulled away late for a 69-55 victory.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.  — Tamar Bates scored 19 points, Jalen Hood-Schifino added 18 and No. 18 Indiana fended off Kennesaw State 69-55 on Friday night.

The game was tied 43-all with 9:49 remaining when Miller Kopp hit a 3-pointer and Bates made another to push Indiana ahead to stay. Hood-Schifino scored seven points down the stretch as the Hoosiers (10-3) pulled away.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.