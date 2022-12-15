UCLA Maryland Basketball

Associated Press

UCLA guard Jaylen Clark (0) goes to the basket for a layup and is fouled by Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) during the first half, Wednesday, in College Park, Md. The Bruins won 87-60.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — UCLA at Maryland is the type of game people point to when they talk about how unwieldy Big Ten geography will be after the next round of expansion.

On this night, however, Bruins coach Mick Cronin felt the schedule actually favored his team.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.