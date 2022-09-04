Rice USC Football

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams (13) celebrates after a 66-14 win over Rice in an NCAA college football game in Los Angeles on Saturday.

 

LOS ANGELES — Southern California scored on every one of its possessions in the first three quarters. The Trojans’ defense also took three interceptions to the house, and a stadium filled with winning-starved fans went increasingly wild for each and every score.

Lincoln Riley’s tenure is off to a rip-roaring start, and his players sound confident their revitalization of a powerhouse program will get even better.

