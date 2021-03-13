KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cade Cunningham scored 25 points, Avery Anderson III added 20 and No. 12 Oklahoma State was nearly perfect from the foul line down the stretch in beating second-ranked Baylor 83-74 on Friday night in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.
Rondel Walker also had 11 points for the No. 5 seed Cowboys (20-7), who will play No. 13 Texas for the title Saturday night.
The third-seeded Longhorns advanced earlier Friday when their semifinal against No. 11 Kansas was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test that forced the Jayhawks to withdraw from the tournament. While the Cowboys have two Big 12 tourney titles to their credit, Texas has never won the event in six appearances in the finals.
MaCio Teague scored 17 points and Jared Butler had 16 for the top-seeded Bears (22-2), who had won 10 of their last 11 against the Cowboys after sweeping them in the regular season.
Big Ten Tournament Quarters
No. 3 Illinois 90, Rutgers 68
INDIANAPOLIS — Ayo Dosunmu scored 23 points and Illinois easily beat Rutgers in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.
Dosunmu shot 8 for 11 from the field, 7 of 9 from the line and added six assists and five rebounds.
Illinois (21-6) has won 12 of its last 13 games and avenged a regular-season loss to Rutgers to advance to Saturday’s semifinals against the winner of No. 5 Iowa and Wisconsin.
No. 4 Michigan 79, Maryland 66
INDIANAPOLIS — Michigan coach Juwan Howard was ejected midway through the second half after getting into a shouting match with the Maryland bench, and the No. 4 Wolverines won to reach the Big Ten semifinals.
Mike Smith scored 18 points and set a Big Ten Tournament record with 15 assists for top-seeded Michigan (20-3). The Wolverines rallied from a 12-point first-half deficit and will face No. 9 Ohio State in Saturday’s semifinals.
Michigan swung the game by ending the first half on a 16-2 run and starting the second half on an 11-4 spurt.
But during a timeout with 10:44 to go, Howard walked toward midcourt and shouted toward the Maryland bench. The refs called two technical fouls on Howard and another on Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon, who was not ejected.
No. 5 Iowa 62, Wisconsin 57
INDIANAPOLIS — Luka Garza scored 24 points, Joe Wieskamp made two key baskets late and Iowa fended off Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
The third-seeded Hawkeyes (21-7) rallied from a six-point halftime deficit behind Garza. Their all-time leading scorer dominated inside, making 10 of 15 field goals and 4 of 5 free throws.
D’Mitrik Trice led sixth-seeded Wisconsin (17-12) with 19 points.
SEC Tournament Quarterfinals
No. 6 Alabama 85, Mississippi State 48
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jahvon Quinerly scored 14 points off the bench, Jaden Shackelford had 13 points and Alabama blew out Mississippi State in a Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinal.
The No. 6 Crimson Tide (22-6) will face the Florida-Tennessee winner in Saturday’s semifinals.
Playing as the tournament’s top seed for the first time since 2002, the Crimson Tide followed a couple of small early runs before going on a 17-0 surge over five minutes for a 43-13 cushion just before halftime.
AAC Tournament Quarterfinals
No. 7 Houston 77, Tulane 52
FORT WORTH, Texas — DeJon Jarreau had his first career triple-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, helping Houston beat Tulane in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference Tournament.
Quentin Grimes scored 15 points and Marcus Sasser added 14 as each connected on four 3-pointers to help the Cougars (22-3) recover from a cold-shooting first half from long range. Houston will play the UCF-Memphis winner in the semifinals Saturday night.
SEC Tournament Quarterfinals
No. 8 Arkansas 70, Missouri 64
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Reserve JD Notae scored a season-high 27 points, and Arkansas overcame a 10-point deficit to beat Missouri and advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.
The second-seeded Razorbacks (22-5) won their 12th straight SEC game. They will play either LSU or Ole Miss in the semifinals Saturday, their fourth such berth since 2015.
Justin Smith scored 16 points before fouling out for Arkansas, and Davonte Davis added 11.
Big Ten Tournament QFs
No. 9 Ohio State 87, No. 21 Purdue 78, OT
INDIANAPOLIS — Seth Towns scored six of his season-high 12 points in overtime, and Ohio State beat Purdue in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.
Duane Washington Jr. scored 20 points for Ohio State (20-8), which led by 18 at halftime.
Trevion Williams finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds and five for Purdue (18-9), which had its five-game winning streak end. Jaden Ivey added 19 points.
No. 11 Kansas vs. No. 13 Texas, ccd., Coronavirus (Big 12 semis)
ACC Tournament Semifinals
No. 15 Florida St.69, North Carolina 66
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Anthony Polite hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:06 left, and Florida State held off North Carolina 69-66 in the semifinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Balsa Koprivica had a career highs of 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Seminoles (16-5), who blew a 13-point lead, then rallied from five down midway through the second half to grind out a tough win that came down to the final seconds.
The Seminoles will face Georgia Tech in the championship game. The Yellow Jackets advanced when their semifinal against No. 16 Virginia was canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Cavaliers program.
Caleb Love scored 13 points to lead the sixth-seeded Tar Heels (18-10).
No. 16 Virginia vs. Georgia Tech, ccd., Coronavirus (ACC semis)
Big East Tournament Quarterfinals
No. 17 Creighton 59, UConn 56
NEW YORK — Marcus Zegarowski made two key baskets in a decisive nine-point run late in the second half and Creighton held UConn without a field goal over the final six minutes to beat the Huskies in the Big East Tournament semifinals.
The second-seeded Bluejays (20-7) will play eighth-seeded Georgetown in the championship game Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.
Down 53-48 with 5:44 left in the second half, the Bluejays took over behind Zegarowski. The junior guard started a 9-0 run with a driving layup and capped it with a mid-range jumper that put Creighton up 57-53 with 2:35 left.
Zegarowski finished with 13 points and Damien Jefferson led Creighton with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
James Bouknight scored 14 to lead the third-seeded Huskies (15-7).
Mountain West Tournament Quarterfinals
No. 19 San Diego St. 77, Nevada 70
LAS VEGAS — Matt Mitchell had 24 points and eight rebounds to lead San Diego State past Nevada on Friday in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals.
The Aztecs (22-4) advanced to their fourth straight conference championship and seventh in eight years. San Diego State will make its 15th appearance in the Mountain West title game, where it will play either Utah State or Colorado State.
Jordan Schakel scored 15 points, Trey Pulliam added 13 and Lamont Butler chipped in with 10 for the Aztecs.
Grant Sherfield scored 25 points for Nevada (16-10). Warren Washington finished with 19 points, while Desmond Cambridge Jr. added 17 for the Wolf Pack.
No. 23 Colorado 72, No. 24 USC 70 (Pac-12 semifinals)
Women
Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals
No. 6 Baylor 92, TCU 55
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NaLyssa Smith scored 26 points, Dijonai Carrington had 17 and No. 6 Baylor beat TCU to advance to the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.
The top-seeded Lady Bears (23-2) are two wins away from winning their ninth Big 12 Tournament in the last 10 years. Baylor will face Texas on Saturday in the semifinals.
Baylor has scored at least 90 in its last three games and has won 10 of its last 11 by double digits.
Tavy Diggs led TCU (10-15) with 22 points.
Big Ten Tournament Semifinals
No. 7 Maryland 85, Northwestern 52
INDIANAPOLIS — Alaysia Styles scored 15 points and Maryland routed Northwestern to reach the Big Ten title game.
The top-seeded Terrapins (23-2) will face Iowa in the championship game Saturday. Maryland nearly doubled Northwestern in shooting efficiency, hitting 59% to the Wildcats’ 30%.
Veronica Burton had 14 points for Northwestern (15-8).
and six assists for the Wildcats and Jordan Hamilton added 10 points.
Big 12 Tournament Quarterfinals
No. 17 West Virginia 58, Kansas St. 56
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kirsten Deans made a layup at the buzzer to lift West Virginia past Kansas State in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals.
Deans scored seven of her 11 points in the last 36 seconds. Kysre Gondrezick led the Mountaineers (20-5) with 26 points. They will face the Oklahoma-Oklahoma State winner Saturday in the semifinals.
Christianna Carr and Rachel Ranke each scored 12 points for the Wildcats (9-18).
Missouri Valley Tournament QFs
No. 21 Missouri State 70, Southern Illinois 59
MOLINE, Ill. — Brice Calip scored 12 of her 17 points in the first half to help Missouri State beat Southern Illinois in the Missouri Valley Conference quarterfinals.
The top-seeded Lady Bears (21-2) will face Bradley in the semifinals Saturday. Missouri State was undefeated in conference regular-season play for the first time in program history.
Abby Brockmeyer led Southern Illinois (9-16) with 18 points.
Atlantic Sun Tournament SFs
No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast 59, Lipscomb 44
KENNESAW, Ga. — Aaliyah Stanley hit six 3-pointes and scored 25 points and Florida Gulf Coast won its 24th straight game, beating Lipscomb to reach the Atlantic Sun championship game.
Florida Gulf Coast (25-2) will face the Liberty-North Florida winner for the title Sunday.
Dorie Harrison scored 13 points for Lipscomb (12-10).
