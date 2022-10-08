Washington UCLA Football

Associated Press

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) stiff-arms Washington linebacker Carson Bruener during the second quarter, Sept. 30, in Pasadena. The No. 18-ranked, undefeated Bruins face a tough test against No. 11-ranked Utah when the Utes visit the Rose Bowl, today, at 12:30 p.m.

LOS ANGELES — If Kyle Whittingham and his 11th-ranked Utah squad want to make another trip to the Rose Bowl in three months, Saturday’s game against No. 18 UCLA will go a long way in determining that.

The Utes have won four straight since dropping their opener against Florida, but they now begin a challenging part of their schedule. After facing the Bruins, Utah hosts No. 6 Southern California next Saturday before traveling to Washington State on Oct. 27.

