UCLA Washington St Basketball

Associated Press

UCLA forward Adem Bona dunks during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Washington State, Friday, in Pullman, Wash.

 Young Kwak

PULLMAN, Wash. — Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 20 points, Adem Bona made the winning basket with 19 seconds left and No. 11 UCLA overcame a 12-point first-half deficit to beat Washington State 67-66 on Friday night.

The Bruins (11-2, 3-0 Pac-12) won their ninth straight thanks to a terrific defensive effort in the final 10 minutes when the Cougars (5-9, 0-3) went cold shooting and allowed UCLA the chance to rally.

