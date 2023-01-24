UCLA Arizona Basketball

Associated Press

Arizona center Oumar Ballo (11) knocks the ball away from UCLA forward Adem Bona (3) during the first half, Saturday, in Tucson, Ariz. The Wildcats defeated the Bruins, 58-52.

 

 Rick Scuteri

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona spent the first half banging bodies with UCLA and the closing seconds desperately trying to hang on against the Bruins’ press.

Even through that, the Wildcats kept their composure and came out with what may be their most impressive win of the season.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.