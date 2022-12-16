UCLA women's basketball

UCLA’s Charisma Osborne, seen in this undated file photo, scored 14 points with 13 rebounds in the Bruins’ 59-56 victory over crosstown rival USC to open Pac-12 play on Thursday at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES — Emily Bessoir scored 16 points and No. 10 UCLA survived a late rally to beat Southern California 59-56 on Thursday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Charisma Osborne added 14 points and 13 rebounds and Kiki Rice scored 14 points for the Bruins (10-1), who won despite shooting 32.9% from the field.

