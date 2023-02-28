No. 1 Pioneer women earn spot in Cal Pac title game

Top-seeded University of Antelope Valley ran past No. 4 Westcliff, 63-50, in the first semifinal matchup of the California Pacific Conference Championship tournament on Monday at Bell Bank Park at Legacy Fields in Mesa, Ariz.
The Pioneers’ relentless pressure, aggressive defense, and offensive speed advanced them into the conference title match, which will be played against No. 2 Simpson at 4 p.m. today.
WU kept pace with the potent UAV offense by controlling the tempo on the offensive end and doing its best to limit the Pioneers to one shot on the defensive end.
Westcliff’s Eva Taylor hit all three of her 3-point attempts in the opening period, and the Warriors’ defense held Cal Pac Player of the Year Chinna Fair to two free throws and 0-for-4 shooting to take a slim 15-14 lead after the first quarter.
But, halfway through the second period, the unremitting UAV press eventually bore its usual effect — wearing down opponents while creating turnovers. With the score tied at 27-27 and three minutes left in the half, UAV went on a 5-0 burst, ignited when Krystin Allen blew past everyone for a layup to make it 29-27, and Fair turned a Janae Turner steal into a bucket to close out the first 20 minutes with a two-point lead, 31-29.
Turner’s back-to-back 3s in the early part of the third quarter started a run that saw the momentum switch entirely to the Pioneers. Ryan Terry’s triple with 41 seconds left in the period pushed the lead to eight, 50-42, and Turner’s turn-around buzzer beater from 30 feet pushed the margin to 53-42. The Warriors were never able to cut the deficit to single digits the rest of the way.
WU reached the semifinal round after holding off UC Merced 47-45 in Saturday’s opening round.
The Warriors (16-12) got an 18-point effort from Trinity Vasquez on Saturday, but WU’s leading scorer had to earn every one of her 16 points, battling the swarming, relentless UAV defense on every touch. Taylor finished with 14 points, connecting on 4-of-10 3s.
UAV (22-7) forced 26 turnovers, including 16 steals, limiting WU’s possessions while creating more scoring opportunities for its offense.
Fair finished the game with 23 points, hitting eight of her final 13 shots and had four steals. Turner added 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and a team-high five assists, as well as three steals. Allen contributed nine points and six steals.
UAV already earned one of the automatic bids by winning the regular season crown, and the second slot goes to the tournament winner, but if the Pioneers win the tourney title, the runner-up, Simpson, joins them in the NAIA national field. Simpson lost both regular season games against UAV, but on a neutral court with a championship on the line, previous results have less impact.
The NAIA National Championship will get underway with First and Second Round games starting at 16 sites around the country on March 7. The winners will convene at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, for the Round of 16 with a national champion being crowned on March 18.
