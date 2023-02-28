 Skip to main content
Women’s College Basketball | Cal Pac Semifinals: UAV 63, Westcliff 50

No. 1 Pioneer women earn spot in Cal Pac title game

UAV women's basketball

Courtesy of William Velasquez

University of Antelope Valley women’s basketball coach Deon Price (red shirt) talks with his players during a game on Dec. 30 at the Pioneer Event Center. The Pioneers, top seeded in the Cal Pac Tournament, punched their ticket to today’s title game.

Top-seeded University of Antelope Valley ran past No. 4 Westcliff, 63-50, in the first semifinal matchup of the California Pacific Conference Championship tournament on Monday at Bell Bank Park at Legacy Fields in Mesa, Ariz.

The Pioneers’ relentless pressure, aggressive defense, and offensive speed advanced them into the conference title match, which will be played against No. 2 Simpson at 4 p.m. today. 

