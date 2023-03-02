Sparks Nneka Ogwumike Basketball

Associated Press

Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike (right) tries to shoot as Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas defends on Aug. 11 in Los Angeles. Ogwumike wants to not only restore Los Angeles into a championship contending franchise, but also to get the community excited about basketball and women’s sports.

 Mark J. Terrill

Nneka Ogwumike not only wants to make the Los Angeles Sparks a championship contender again, but also to get the community excited about women’s basketball and other sports.

The former WNBA MVP re-signed with the Sparks last week, continuing her career with the franchise that drafted her No. 1 in 2012.

