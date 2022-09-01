Dodgers Mets Baseball

Associated Press

New York Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo catches a ball hit by Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner during the seventh inning of a baseball game on Wednesday in New York.

 Adam Hunger

NEW YORK — Brandon Nimmo made an amazing grab, Timmy Trumpet blew his horn and Edwin Díaz shut the door.

Starting with another stingy performance from Jacob deGrom, the New York Mets hit every note Wednesday night in a scintillating show at Citi Field.

