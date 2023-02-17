NHLPA Walsh Hockey

MARTY WALSH

 

 Rebecca Droke

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh was named executive director of the NHL Players’ Association on Thursday, putting an experienced union leader and the former Boston mayor in charge at a time of growing revenues in hockey and with collective bargaining talks a few years away.

The NHLPA said its executive board with representatives from all 32 clubs unanimously approved Walsh’s appointment. Walsh will begin his new role in mid-March, succeeding longtime executive director Don Fehr, who had been in the job for more than a decade.

