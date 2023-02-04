All Star Skills Showcase

Former Panthers goaltender Roberto Luongo attempts to stop a shot on goal by Sergei Ovechkin, 4, son of the Capitals’ Alex Ovechkin, during the NHL All Star Skills Showcase, Friday, in Sunrise, Fla.

 

SUNRISE, Fla. — Sidney Crosby got dunked into a tank of water, Nick Suzuki holed a golf ball with a hockey stick and the NHL made hockey an outdoor sport for its skills showcase in South Florida.

Two new events outside in the sun highlighted the league’s annual skills competition at All-Star Weekend, with a handful of players taking turns hitting golf and hockey shots on a par-4 course and others shooting pucks at foam surfboards to dunk opponents with the beach in the background.

