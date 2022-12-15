Senators 3, Canadiens 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Shane Pinto, Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk scored in Ottawa’s three-goal second period and the Senators held for their third straight win.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Senators 3, Canadiens 2
OTTAWA, Ontario — Shane Pinto, Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk scored in Ottawa’s three-goal second period and the Senators held for their third straight win.
Alex DeBrincat had three assists as Ottawa won for the seventh time in 10 games (7-2-1). Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots made 23 saves to win his third straight start.
Kirby Dach and Christian Dvorak scored in the third period for Montreal, which has lost five of its last eight (3-4-1), but were unable to score the equalizer. Sam Montembeault stopped 28 shots.
Wild 4, Red Wings 1
ST. PAUL, Minn.— Frederick Gaudreau scored twice, including a long-distance empty netter, and Matt Dumba notched his third goal of the year as the Minnesota Wild beat the Detroit Red Wings.
Mats Zuccarello also scored to extend his point streak to eight games and Filip Gustavsson made 16 saves to help Minnesota win its third straight.
Elmer Soderblom scored for Detroit and Magnus Hellberg — making just his second start this season and the sixth of his career — finished with 18 saves.
Canucks 4, Flames 3, SO
CALGARY, Alberta — Andrei Kuzmenko scored the only goal of the shootout and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Wednesday night for their sixth straight road win.
Bo Horvat, Conor Garland and Sheldon Dries scored in regulation for the Canucks. Nils Hoglander had two assists and Spencer Martin stopped 35 shots to improve to 9-3-1.
Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane and Trevor Lewis scored for Calgary, which lost its fourth straight overall — third straight beyond regulation — and fell to 6-1-1 in its last eight at home. Dillon Dube had two assists and Jacob Markstrom finished with 24 saves.
Kuzmenko scored on the Canucks’ first attempt of the tiebreaker, firing a shot over Markstrom’s glove. Dube and Backlund both missed on Flames’ final two attempts to give Vancouver the win.
In overtime, Markstrom denied Ilya Mikheyev on a breakaway with a minute remaining to keep it tied.
Horvat and Garland scored 34 seconds apart to give Vancouver a 2-0 lead less than 2 minutes into the game. Horvat deflected a Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s shot from the left point past Markstrom at 1:14 for his 21st to get the Canucks on the board. Garland got the puck near the left corner and beat Markstrom from the left circle for his fifth at 1:48.
With the Flames on the power play, Backlund redirected a feed from Dube at 9:40 for his sixth to make it 2-1.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.