Bruins 3, Rangers 2, OT
NEW YORK — Brad Marchand scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night in the opener of a two-game set at Madison Square Garden.
Marchand beat goalie Alexander Georgiev with a nifty forehand-backhand maneuver. Defenseman Charlie McAvoy broke up an odd-man rush and set up Marchand.
Chris Wagner and Ander Bjork also scored and Tuukka Rask made 33 saves to help the Bruins extended their winning streak to four and points streak to nine games at 8-0-1.
Maple Leafs 4, Canadiens 2
MONTREAL — Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored in a 42-second span early in the third period to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-2. Travis Dermott and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto, Frederik Andersen made 33 saves.
