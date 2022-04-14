Blue Jackets 5, Canadiens 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Jack Roslovic scored twice, Patrik Laine had a goal and two assists and Columbus beat Montreal for its second straight win and a three-game season sweep of the Canadiens.
Cole Sillinger and Emil Bemstrom each added a goal and an assist, and Gus Nyquist and Jakub Voracek both had two assists for Columbus. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 20 shots on his 28th birthday to help lead the Blue Jackets over Montreal for the seventh time in eight home meetings.
Ryan Poehling scored Montreal’s lone goal and Sam Montembeault stopped 26 shots in the Canadiens’ third straight loss.
Rangers 4, Flyers 0
PHILADELPHIA — Kaapo Kakko scored a pair of goals and Alexandar Georgiev made 28 saves to lead the New York Rangers to a 4-0 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night.
Artemi Panarin and Andrew Copp also scored for New York, which has won four of five. Barclay Goodrow and Jacob Trouba each had two assists.
The Rangers remained in second place in the Metropolitan Division, two points behind idle Carolina. The Hurricanes skated to a 4-2 win over the Rangers in New York on Tuesday night.
The Flyers have been outscored 18-5 while losing three in a row. Philadelphia entered 15th of 16 teams in the Eastern Conference and was playing without several key regulars.
Kakko scored his first with 9:40 left in the first when his wrist shot from the slot beat Felix Sandström on the glove side. It was Kakko’s sixth goal of the season and first since Dec. 15. He made it 2-0 with 11:38 left in the second when Filip Chytil won a battle along the boards and then passed to the front of the net to Kakko, who one-timed it past Sandstrom.
The Rangers went in front 3-0 with 8:57 remaining in the second when Panarin notched his 22nd of the season on a one-timer from the side of the net after a superb pass from the blue line from Trouba.
The Rangers improved to 24-15 on the road. They have seven games left to try to catch Carolina, including an April 26 matchup against the Hurricanes in New York.
Seattle at Winnipeg, ppd.
The NHL has pushed back a scheduled matchup between the Seattle Kraken and Winnipeg Jets as a winter storm sweeps through southern Manitoba.
Environment Canada is warning people in Winnipeg to prepare for hazardous winter conditions beginning overnight Tuesday, including nearly 20 inches of snow and winds gusting up to 40 mph, creating zero visibility at times.
The NHL says the game, originally scheduled for Wednesday, will instead be played at 1 p.m. Central time on May 1.
