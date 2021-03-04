Capitals 2, Bruins 1, SO
BOSTON — Jakub Vrana scored the only goal in the shootout and the Washington Capitals beat the Bruins 2-1 Wednesday night in Zdeno Chara’s return to Boston.
Lars Eller also scored for the Capitals, who improved to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Vitek Vanecek made 18 saves in regulation.
The 43-year-old Chara, the Bruins’ captain for his 14 seasons with the club, signed a one-year contract as a free agent with the Capitals in the offseason. He helped Boston win the 2011 Stanley Cup, and was a key part of its runner-up teams in 2013 and 2019.
David Pastrnak scored for Boston. Tuukka Rask stopped 27 shots and was denied in his bid for the 300th victory of his career.
Vrana, the Capitals’ second shooter, shifted around Rask and tucked the puck inside the left post.
Vanecek robbed Jake DeBrusk in the final minute of OT, after Rask made a pair of nice stops on redirect chances by Dmitry Orlov and Nicklas Backstrom.
Maple Leafs 6, Oilers 1
EDMONTON, Alberta — Jimmy Vesey scored twice, Frederik Andersen made 26 saves in his return from an injury and the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs completed a three-game sweep of the Edmonton Oilers with a 6-1 victory Wednesday night.
John Tavares and Zach Hyman each had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander and Ilya Mikheyhev also scored to help Toronto improve to 18-4-2.
“Edmonton was red-hot coming into it and chasing us in the standings,” Vesey said. “To win three games like that so decisively, I think it’s a real step.”
Andersen returned after missing four games with a lower-body injury. Auston Matthews, the NHL goals leader with 18, also was back after missing the last two games with a sore wrist/hand.
Blues 3, Ducks 2
Coyotes 3, Kings 2
Golden Knights 5, Wild 1
LAS VEGAS — Jonathan Marchessault goal in the second period was the winner, Marc-Andre Fleury made 36 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 5-1 on Wednesday night.
Vegas swept the two-game set against Minnesota and remained atop the West Division, one point ahead of the St. Louis Blues.
Alex Tuch, Mark Stone, Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson also scored for Vegas.
Fleury improved to 11-3-0. He has limited teams to two goals or fewer in 10 of his 14 appearances. His 11 wins rank third in the NHL, behind Tampa Bay’s Andrei Vasilevskiy and Toronto’s Frederik Andersen
Avalanche 4, Sharks 0
SAN JOSE — Mikko Rantanen scored twice and had two assists as the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-0 on Wednesday night.
Philipp Grubauer made 26 saves for his 14th career shutout and the Avalanche got payback for a 6-2 loss Monday night in San Jose.
Gabriel Landeskog added a goal and three assists for Colorado, which went 3-1 on its road trip and pulled into a three-way tie for third place in the West Division with Arizona and Minnesota.
Martin Jones stopped 34 shots for San Jose and was particularly sharp in the first two periods, giving up just one goal. But the Avalanche turned up the pressure with three goals in the third to break it open.
Rantanen snapped a scoreless tie with 5:36 left in the second, when he took a pass from Nathan MacKinnon and whipped a one-timer past Jones just inside the right post.
