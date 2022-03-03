Sabres 5, Maple Leafs 1
TORONTO — Craig Anderson made 29 saves, Victor Olofsson and Tage Thompson scored in the second period and the Buffalo beat Toronto to end a six-game losing streak.
Toronto played at home in front of a full crowd for the first time since Dec. 11 after Ontario eased COVID-19 capacity restrictions Tuesday.
Rangers 5, Blues 3
NEW YORK — Chris Kreider scored a tiebreaking power-play goal in New York’s three-goal third period and the Rangers rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Wednesday night.
Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, and Alexis Lafrenière, Ryan Strome and Patrik Nemeth also scored for the Rangers, who recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and snapped their two-game skid. Adam Fox had three assists and Igor Shesterkin finished with 28 saves to help New York improve to 5-1-1 in their last seven at home.
Kraken 4, Predators 3
SEATTLE — Colin Blackwell scored the go-ahead, short-handed goal in the third period and the Seattle Kraken snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night.
Blackwell’s goal came a little more than three minutes into the third, and was the first short-handed tally of his career.
Blackwell also had an assist during a second-period scoring binge for the Kraken as Alex Wennberg, Calle Jarnkrok and Yanni Gourde had goals in a span of 2 minutes, 39 seconds. It was the fastest three-goal span for the first-year franchise.
Chris Driedger had 19 saves for his fifth win for Seattle, which trailed 2-0 before its big second period.
Matt Duchene had two goals for Nashville, Philip Tomasino also scored, and Roman Josi had two assists, giving him 500 points for his career. Juuse Saros stopped 27 shots.
