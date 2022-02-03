Oilers 5, Capitals 3
WASHINGTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins broke a tie with a short-handed goal with 4:03 remaining as Edmonton beat Washington.
Nugent-Hopkins added an empty-net goal with 1:05 remaining to wrap up the Oilers’ fifth victory in six games.
Washington played without Alex Ovechkin after he entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols Wednesday. The Russian star also will miss the All-Star Game.
Kraken 3, Islanders 0
NEW YORK — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0.
Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado.
Flames 4, Coyotes 2
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Christopher Tanev scored the go-ahead goal and had three assists, Blake Coleman scored twice and Calgary beat Arizona for its fifth win in six games.
Elias Lindholm also scored, and Jacob Markstrom had 24 saves for Calgary, which had 50 shots on goal.
Clayton Keller and Alex Galchenyuk scored for the Coyotes, Arizona and goaltender Karel Vejmelka made 46 saves, including a franchise-record 24 in the first period while facing a franchise-record 26 shots.
Wild 5, Blackhawks 0
CHICAGO — Cam Talbot made 30 saves for his first shutout of the season and the 25th of his career, and Minnesota beat Chicago to extended its points streak to 10 games.
Mats Zuccarello, Kevin Fiala and Frederick Gaudreau each had a goal and an assist for surging Minnesota.
