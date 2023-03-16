Islanders 6, Ducks 3
Islanders 6, Ducks 3
ANAHEIM — Kyle Palmieri had a career-high four points with a goal and three assists, Brock Nelson scored two goals and linemate Pierre Engvall added a goal in New York’s win over Anaheim.
Nelson scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period and added another in the third to secure his second straight 30-goal season for the Islanders, who snapped a two-game skid. Engvall matched his career high with his 15th goal by scoring in his third consecutive game for the Isles, who acquired the Swedish winger from Toronto two weeks ago.
The 32-year-old Palmieri scored four points for the first time in his 724-game NHL career, which began with five seasons in Anaheim. The Ducks chose Palmieri in the first round back in 2009.
Hudson Fasching and Zach Parise also scored and Ilya Sorokin made 20 saves in a bounce-back performance for New York, which had been outscored 10-3 in its first back-to-back regulation losses since January. Facing the NHL’s worst defensive team at Honda Center, the Isles produced their highest-scoring performance since Jan. 3. Kevin Shattenkirk scored two goals and Max Jones scored 25 seconds after the opening faceoff for the Ducks, who have lost four of five despite earning a point in eight of their previous nine games. John Gibson stopped 17 shots.
Capitals 5, Sabres 4
WASHINGTON — Tom Wilson tied it with 68 seconds left in regulation, Evgeny Kuznetsov and T.J. Oshie scored in the shootout and the Washington Capitals kept their faint playoff hopes alive by coming back to beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Wednesday night.
Wilson’s goal was the first tying or go-ahead goal in the final two minutes this season by the Capitals, who moved two points back of the second and final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.
Avalanche 2, Maple Leafs 1, SO
TORONTO — Nathan MacKinnon was the only scorer in the shootout as Colorado defeated Toronto.
Mikko Rantanen scored in regulation for Colorado, which got 18 saves from Alexandar Georgiev.
Morgan Rielly scored for Toronto. Ilya Samsonov stopped 28 shots.
After a frantic overtime in which both teams had terrific chances, MacKinnon beat Samsonov on a nice deke on the Avalanche’s second shot.
Wild 8, Blues 5
ST. LOUIS — Ryan Hartman had two goals and an assist as the surging Minnesota Wild beat St. Louis 8-5 Wednesday night in a game in which Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was ejected for throwing a punch.
Binnington was whistled for a match penalty at 12:25 of the second period. After giving up a goal — the Wild’s fifth — to Hartman, Binnington left the crease and went after Hartman, swinging his blocker glove at the forward’s face. Minnesota goalie Marc-Andre Fleury skated the length of the ice to confront the unmasked Binnington, but the two were separated.
