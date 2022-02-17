Jets 6, Wild 3
WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Mark Scheifele had the fifth hat trick of his career and added an assist to lead Winnipeg over Minnesota.
Cole Perfetti had a goal and assist, and Kyle Connor and Paul Stastny also scored for the Jets. Blake Wheeler had four assists. Connor Hellebuyck made 33 saves for Winnipeg, which is 4-2-1 in its last seven games. Joel Eriksson Ek, Mats Zuccarello and Dmitry Kulikov scored for the Wild, who are 11-2-1 in their last 14 games. Their two losses have been to Winnipeg. Zuccarello added an assist and Kirill Kaprizov had two assists. Cam Talbot stopped 25 shots.
Panthers 3, Hurricanes 2
RALEIGH, N.C. — Sam Reinhart scored in the final minute of regulation to force overtime, then Aaron Ekblad got free for a breakway goal just 16 seconds into overtime to give the Florida Panthers a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.
It was an abrupt turnaround in a matchup of the Eastern Conference’s top two teams in terms of points percentage, as well as marking the Panthers’ first game in more than two weeks due to the All-Star break.
Aleksander Barkov also scored a highlight-reel goal in the second period for Florida.
Avalanche 2, Golden Knights 0
LAS VEGAS — Gabriel Landeskog broke a scoreless tie early in the third period, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and Colorado defeated Vegas. Colorado’s victory spoiled the long-awaited debut of Jack Eichel, who was in action for the first time since being acquired from Buffalo and becoming the first NHL player to play after having artificial disk replacement surgery on his neck.
