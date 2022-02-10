Red Wings 6, Flyers 3
PHILADELPHIA — Pius Suter and Robby Fabbri scored goals and defenseman Marc Staal made the save of the game to help Detroit beat Philadelphia.
Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond, Givani Smith and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for the Red Wings, and Morris Seider had two assists. Alex Nedeljkovic had 21 saves.
Isaac Ratcliffe, Travis Sanheim and Scott Laughton scored for Philadelphia, which was 16-0-1 in its last 17 home games against Detroit. Carter Hart had 28 saves.
Stars 4, Predators 3
DALLAS — Jason Robertson tipped in shots from John Klingberg twice on the power play, Luke Glendening scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Wednesday night.
Roope Hintz had his team-leading 21st goal in the opener of a crucial stretch of eight consecutive games against Central Division opponents for the playoff-chasing Stars. Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots.
Blackhawks 4, Oilers 1
EDMONTON, Alberta — Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists as Chicago scored on its first two shots of the game and beat Edmonton.
Brandon Hagel, Dylan Strome and Kirby Dach also scored for the Blackhawks, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 40 shots — the fourth time this season he’s had at least that many.
Flames 6, Golden Knights 0
CALGARY, Alberta — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists and Jacob Markstrom stopped 28 shots for his league-leading eighth shutout for Calgary.
Andrew Mangiapane had two goals, Matthew Tkachuk added a goal and an assist, and Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored to help the Flames win for the sixth time in seven games. Calgary moved one point behind Los Angeles and Anaheim for second place in the Pacific Division with the Flames holding four games in hand on the Kings and five on the Ducks.
Coyotes 5, Kraken 2
SEATTLE — Karel Vejmelka made 34 saves and Nick Schmaltz scored twice for Arizona. Phil Kessel and Anton Stralman both scored as Arizona built a 3-1 lead, and Alex Galchenyuk added an empty-net goal with 1:37 left after Seattle pulled to 3-2. The Coyotes rebounded from a lopsided loss in Vancouver a night earlier to knocked off Seattle for the second time this season.
N.Y. Islanders 6, Canucks 3
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Anders Lee and Casey Cizikas each had a goal and an assist and the New York Islanders beat the Vancouver Canucks.
Matt Martin, Matthew Barzal, Brock Nelson and Zach Parise also scored for the Islanders, and Cal Clutterbuck had two assists. Ilya Sorokin had 34 saves.
Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Elias Petterson and Luke Schenn had goals for the Canucks. Jaroslav Halak was pulled late in the first period after giving up five goals on 12 shots. Thatcher Demko stopped 14 of the 15 shots he faced.
