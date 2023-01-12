Flyers 5, Capitals 3
PHILADELPHIA — Travis Konecny had a hat trick, and Owen Tippett and Scott Laughton also scored to lead the surging Philadelphia Flyers to a win over the Washington Capitals.
Marcus Johansson and T.J. Oshie beat Carter Hart for two straight goals in the third for Washington that trimmed the lead to 4-3. Hart held on the rest of the way and finished with 26 saves.
Konecy buried an empty-netter in the final seconds for his third goal of the game — 24th overall — and sent hats flying over the ice. It was his second career hat trick.
Maple Leafs 2, Predators 1
TORONTO — Mitch Marner scored a power-play goal with 1:15 left in regulation and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Nashville Predators.
John Tavares had a goal and an assist for Toronto, which was without injured star Auston Matthews. William Nylander added two assists and Matt Murray made 32 saves.
Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville and Juuse Saros had 33 saves. The Predators snapped a season-high four-game winning streak.
With time winding down, Marner took a pass from Nylander on a late four-minute power play and beat Saros, who was caught out of position, for his 16th goal of the season.
Murray then held shut the door in waning seconds as the Predators pushed for an equalizer.
Toronto improved to 31-15-2 all-time without Matthews — absent from the lineup for the first time this season due to an undisclosed ailment.
