Stars 3, Jets 2, OT
DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored 54 seconds into overtime on a play that required a review, and the Dallas Stars beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-2.
Seguin’s shot in transition was stopped by Connor Hellebuyck, and the goalie reached for the puck in midair as Seguin sent it back toward the goal. The original call was that Josh Morrissey had kept the puck out the net with his stick, but a video review after play showed the puck across the goal line.
The winning play came moments after Jake Oettinger made a pad save 1-on-1 against Morrissey at the other end. Dallas captain Jamie Benn secured the puck and went the other way with Seguin, who also had an assist.
Dallas beat Winnipeg for the sixth consecutive time at home in the fourth straight game between the Central Division clubs to go to overtime or a shootout, including all three this season. Both teams are trying to work their way into the Western Conference playoff picture.
Both captains opened the scoring for their teams, starting with Winnipeg’s Blake Wheeler in the first period. Benn scored short-handed in the second period. Pionk had two assists for the Jets.
Winnipeg took a 2-1 lead early in the third when Mark Scheifele scored on a power play moments after it appeared he could have been called for high-sticking against Benn.
Scheifele and Benn converged for a loose puck, and Benn crumpled to the ice after the stick appeared to make contact with his face. Benn got up, but Scheifele was alone in the left circle soon after for a one-timer that beat Oettinger.
Coach Rick Bowness was among several on the Dallas bench complaining about the apparent non-call, and Benn was still dabbing at his mouth with a towel after play had resumed.
Denis Gurianov pulled Dallas even with about seven minutes remaining when he scored into an open net from the crease on a nifty pass from Seguin, who has 50 points in 43 career games against the Jets.
Hellebuyck had 36 saves, and Oettinger stopped 20 shots after coming in with a 0.98 goals-against average in his previous three starts. It was his fourth consecutive start.
Lightning 5, Oilers 3
TAMPA, Fla. — Corey Perry became the 103rd NHL player to reach 400 goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-3 on Wednesday night.
The 36-year-old Perry had a nifty deflection of Mikhail Sergachev’s shot from the left circle during a power play that put Tampa Bay up 4-1 with 4:36 remaining in the second period.
Pat Maroon, Steven Stamkos, Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning, and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 27 shots. They were coming off a seven-day break.
Connor McDavid had two goals for Edmonton, Zach Hyman scored in his fifth straight game and Leon Draisaitl added three assists. Mike Smith, pulled from a start Sunday against Minnesota after allowing four goals on seven shots, made 18 saves. McDavid and Draisaitl are tied for the NHL lead in points with 73.
After winning five straight games under new coach Jay Woodcroft, the Oilers have lost two in a row. Edmonton played for the sixth time in 10 days.
Avalanche 5, Red Wings 2
DETROIT — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping NHL-leading Colorado beat Detroit.
Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time.
Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves.
Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detroit for the first time, had an assist on Landeskog’s opening goal. Helm played 744 regular-season games with the Red Wings.
Canadiens 4, Sabres 0
MONTREAL — Samuel Montembeault made 32 saves for his first NHL shutout, Nick Suzuki scored his second goal of the game on a penalty shot and Montreal beat Buffalo for its fourth straight victory.
Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist, and Jake Evans added an empty-netter.
Craig Anderson made 25 saves for Buffalo. The Sabres have lost four in a row.
