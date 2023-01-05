Devils 5, Red Wings 1
DETROIT — Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves and blanked Detroit for 58 minutes as the New Jersey Devils downed the Red Wings 5-1 on Wednesday night.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. High 53F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 5, 2023 @ 8:06 am
Devils 5, Red Wings 1
DETROIT — Vitek Vanecek made 32 saves and blanked Detroit for 58 minutes as the New Jersey Devils downed the Red Wings 5-1 on Wednesday night.
Dougie Hamilton, Nico Hischier, Alexander Holtz and Jack Hughes each had a goal and an assist. Michael McLeod also scored for New Jersey.
The Devils, who are 14-2-1 on the road, won the season series 2-1.
Lucas Raymond scored on a late power play to prevent a shutout. Red Wings goalie Villo Husso stopped 21 shots.
Detroit forward Robby Fabbri made his season debut. He tore the ACL in his right knee in March.
Just five seconds after Detroit’s Ben Chiarot was sent to the penalty box for tripping, Hamilton broke a scoreless deadlock midway through the second period on a slap shot. Hughes and Hischier were credited with assists.
The second New Jersey goal later in the period was nearly a carbon copy. With Jake Walman in the penalty box for tripping, Hamilton took a shot from the point that Hischier redirected past Husso.
The Devils made it 3-0 two minutes into the third. Husso stopped Miles Wood’s shot on a 2-on-1, but the Detroit goaltender couldn’t recover in time when Holtz pounced on the rebound and passed the puck to McLeod.
Two seconds after the Red Wings killed off another tripping penalty, Holtz flicked a shot from the slot over Husso’s shoulder.
Wild 5, Lightning 1
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Kirill Kaprizov scored twice and the Minnesota Wild beat the Tampa Bay Lightning for their ninth victory in 11 games.
Joel Eriksson Ek, Calen Addison and Sam Steel also scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 34 saves and improved to 8-1 in his last nine starts.
The Wild have beaten Tampa Bay 10 times in a row at home since Nov. 28, 2011.
Brayden Point scored for the Lightning, who lost for the first time in five games and just the fourth time in 15.
Brian Elliott made 28 saves for Tampa Bay, one night after stopping 25 shots in a 4-1 win at Chicago. Andrei Vasilevskiy sat out with an illness.
Kaprizov and Addison scored 2:18 apart in the second period for a 3-0 lead.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.