Panthers 4, Rangers 3
SUNRISE, Fla. — MacKenzie Weegar, Carter Verhaeghe and Anthony Duclair scored in the third period to rally Florida past New York as both teams returned from an extended holiday break.
Artemi Panarin and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist for the Rangers. Chris Kreider also scored and Igor Shesterkin, back in net after missing eight games with a lower-body injury, made 28 saves.
Capitals 5, Predators 3
WASHINGTON — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored a late short-handed goal in his return from an 18-day absence to put the Washington Capitals ahead for good in a 5-3 victory over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night.
Kuznetsov’s crafty wrist shot from a tight angle helped the Capitals beat the Predators for the first time in nine games, a streak dating to 2017.
It was his 10th of the season and his first since he was reactivated from the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols earlier Wednesday.
Devils 4, Sabres 3
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt each had a goal and two assists to help New Jersey end its six-game losing streak.
Hughes’ sixth goal of the season gave New Jersey a 3-2 lead in the third period after a failed Sabres clearing attempt led to a rebound from a shot by Yegor Sharangovich, who scored 2:22 later to make it 4-2.
Blues 4, Oilers 2
ST. LOUIS — Vladimir Tarasenko had a goal and two assists as St. Louis beat Edmonton.
Brandon Saad, Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou also scored in St. Louis’ first game since a 4-2 loss at Winnipeg on Dec. 19.
Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard scored for Edmonton in its first game since a 5-3 win at Seattle on Dec. 18.
Flyers 3, Kraken 2, OT
SEATTLE — Ivan Provorov scored 2:14 into overtime and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 as both teams returned to the ice after more than a week off.
James van Riemsdyk’s second goal of the game with 5:13 left in regulation pulled the Flyers even at 2.
He scored 15 seconds after Seattle’s Jeremy Lauzon scored his first of the season after having a goal disallowed by goaltender interference earlier in the period.
