Flyers 6, Bruins 3
PHILADELPHIA — Cam Atkinson scored two goals, including the go-ahead score that sent him tumbling into the boards, in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 6-3 victory over the Boston Bruins.
The Flyers have won two straight since dropping the season opener and a revamped roster has paid early dividends. Atkinson, acquired in a deal with Columbus, had the crowd going wild on his hustle-and-tumble goal only 58 seconds into the third for a 4-3 lead.
Joel Farabee picked off a pass from Mike Reilly and fed to his right to a streaking Atkinson. Atkinson got tripped up and slid back first into the boards.
Blues 3, Golden Knights 1
LAS VEGAS — Vladimir Tarasenko broke a tie midway through the third period in the St. Louis Blues’ 3-1 victory over Vegas Golden Knights.
Jordan Binnington made 42 saves, and Brandon Saad and Ivan Barbashev added goals for the Blues. St. Louis won all three games on its season-opening trip, also beating Colorado 5-3 and Arizona 7-4.
William Karlsson opened the scoring for the Golden Knights, and Robin Lehner made 35 saves.
On the tiebreaking goal, former Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo turned the puck over in the neutral zone with a blind pass, giving the Blues a 3-on-0 rush. Taking a pass from Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou fed Tarasenko for a one-timer past Lehner with 10:11 to play.
The Golden Knights didn’t get their first shot on goal until nearly seven minutes into the game, then took the lead on Karlsson’s goal. After Reilly Smith drew him to one side, Binnington slid across the crease to deny Karlsson’s initial one-timer, but he punched home his own rebound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.