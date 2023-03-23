DENVER — Jeff Carter had a pair of goals, Sidney Crosby scored on a nifty backhand shot in the second period to reach the 30-goal mark for an 11th season and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Wednesday night.
Crosby moved into a tie with Hall-of-Fame center Mario Lemieux for the most 30-goal seasons in Penguins history. Even more, Crosby’s the first player in league history to post a 30-goal campaign at 18 years old and again when he was 35-plus, according to NHL Stats.
Jake Guentzel also scored and Bryan Rust added an empty-net goal for the Penguins, who snapped a four-game slide and moved back into a wild-card spot in the East. They’re trying to extend their playoff streak to 17 straight seasons.
Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry stopped 28 shots in improving to 11-4 this season against teams from the Western Conference.
J.T. Compher and Devon Toews had goals for the Avalanche, whose six-game winning streak was halted. Nathan MacKinnon had an assist to extend his home points streak to 18 games.
EDMONTON, Alberta — Connor McDavid scored his 60th goal of the season with his second of the game 1:31 into overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night.
Moments after hitting the post, McDavid went high on Connor Ingram, giving him 60 goals in 72 games and making him the fastest player to reach the mark since Mario Lemieux accomplished the feat in 62 games in the 1995-96 season.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had a pair of goals, and Leon Draisaitl assisted on all four of the Oilers’ scores. Stuart Skinner made 14 saves for Edmonton, which has won five straight games and nine of its last 11.
Clayton Keller scored twice and J.J. Moser also scored for the Coyotes, who have lost two in a row following a four-game winning streak. Ingram stopped 27 shots.
McDavid extended his points streak at home to 16 games with his first goal of the game on the power play 5:47 into the opening period. McDavid took it behind the goal line and banked it in off Ingram’s head.
Moser tied it with a power-play goal with 4:13 left in the first.
Keller gave the Coyotes the lead 3:37 into the second period after a giveaway behind the Oilers’ net allowed Nick Schmaltz to send it in front, and Keller extended his points streak to 10 games with his 33rd goal.
With just 10 seconds to play in the second, Nugent-Hopkins tied it on the power play.
Arizona regained the lead 8:54 into the third when Barrett Hayton made a nice pass through traffic to get Keller a wide-open net and his second of the game.
