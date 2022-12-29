Lightning 4, Canadiens 1
TAMPA, Fla. — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves to beat Montreal for the 11th consecutive time, and Brayden Point had two goals for Tampa Bay.
Vasilevskiy is the third goaltender in NHL history to win in 11 consecutive regular-season games against Montreal. Ottawa’s Alec Connell (Feb. 28, 1925-Feb. 22, 1927) and Toronto’s Turk Broda (Dec. 9, 1939-Jan. 23, 1941) each had 12-game streaks. Vasilevskiy is 14-1-2 overall against the Canadiens.
Bruins 3, Devils 1
NEWARK, N.J. — Patrice Bergeron broke a tie with 4:08 remaining in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored to help NHL-leading Boston improve to 28-4-3. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves.
Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for New Jersey, which fell to 22-11-2. Nico Hischier scored for the Devils.
Bergeron tipped a shot by Lindholm past Vancek for his 14th goal of the season.
Red Wings 5, Penguins 4, OT
PITTSBURGH — Jake Walman scored at 2:13 of overtime and Detroit overcame an early four-goal deficit to beat Pittsburgh.
Walman, off the rush, tipped a rebound behind goaltender Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the season.
Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Jonatan Berggren also scored for Detroit. Magnus Hellberg relieved Ville Husso in the second period and made 19 saves. Husso stopped eight shots in the first period.
Flames 3, Kraken 2
SEATTLE — Jonathan Huberdeau broke a tie with eight minutes left in the third period and the Calgary Flames beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night.
Huberdeau found himself unmarked in the slot in front of goalie Philipp Grubauer after Rasmus Anderson’s shot from the point was deflected. Huberdeau was denied by Grubauer in a similar circumstance in the opening moments of the third period, but this time beat the goalie to the stick side.
It was Huberdeau’s seventh goal and he has seven points in his past five games as the Flames bounced back after losing at home to Edmonton on Tuesday night.
Tyler Toffoli scored his 15th of the season in the first period and Nazem Kadri scored on the power play in the second period for the Flames. Elias Lindholm had two assists and Kadri added an assist to go along with his 14th goal.
