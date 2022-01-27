Flames 6, Blue Jackets 0
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and Calgary fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing Columbus. It was the most by a visiting team in a regular-season game since the NHL started tracking shots on goal in 1955-56, according to STATS.
Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots.
Sharks 4, Capitals 1
WASHINGTON — James Reimer made 32 saves, Jonathan Dahlen scored in one of his dad’s old home arenas and the San Jose Sharks beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Wednesday night to snap a two-game skid.
Reimer stopped Alex Ovechkin eight times and was San Jose’s best penalty killer as Washington came up empty on four power plays. Noah Gregor scored his second goal this season and Nicolas Meloche had the first of his NHL career to help the Sharks win the opener of a four-game East Coast trip.
Blackhawks 8, Red Wings 5
DETROIT — Dylan Strome scored three goals and Chicago had its highest-scoring game of the season in a win over Detroit.
Alex DeBrincat added two third-period goals for the Blackhawks, who led 4-0 in the first but twice allowed the Red Wings to get within one goal. DeBrincat’s empty-netter with 1:43 remaining finally put the game away as Chicago ended a four-game slide.
Avalanche 4, Bruins 3, OT
DENVER — Gabriel Landeskog tied the game with 36.5 seconds left in regulation and Cale Makar scored a power-play goal 3:01 into overtime as the Colorado Avalanche rallied past the Boston Bruins 4-3 for their 17th straight home victory.
With Mike Reilly serving a tripping penalty, Makar took a feed from Nazem Kadri and sent a shot past Linus Ullmark to give the Avalanche their eighth consecutive win overall.
Colorado, which overcame the loss of star Nathan MacKinnon to a bloody injury in the first period, broke a tie with the 1975-76 Bruins for the fifth-longest home winning streak in NHL history. The record is 23, set by Detroit during the 2011-12 season.
