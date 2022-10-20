Panthers 4, Flyers 3
SUNRISE, Fla. — Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and Rudolfs Balcers and Josh Mahura had third-period goals to help Florida beat Philadelphia.
Balcers’ goal, his first with Florida after signing in the offseason, put the Panthers on top for good. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots for the Panthers, who have won three of four to open the season.
Travis Konency, James van Riemsdyk and Nick Seeler scored for Philadelphia. Kevin Hayes had two assists for the Flyers, and Felix Sandstrom made 31 saves.
Jets 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)
DENVER — Neal Pionk scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and the Winnipeg Jets regrouped after squandering a two-goal lead to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night.
Pionk’s slap shot from the right side froze goaltender Alexandar Georgiev as he scored his first career overtime goal. The Jets are 2-4-4 in their last 10 at Colorado.
Sam Gagner and Cole Perfetti also had goals for the Jets, who finish a difficult back-to-back with a game at Vegas on Thursday night. Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves.
Blues 4, Kraken 3 (OT)
SEATTLE — Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:50 of overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night.
Vladimir Tarasenko took advantage of a defensive miscue behind the net and found Faulk in front of the net for his third assist of the game. Faulk put the shot past Martin Johnson from the crease.
Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist to help St. Louis improve to 2-0, Jordan Kyrou also scored and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves.
Will Borgen, Ryan Donato and Alex Larsson scored for Seattle in its third straight loss at home to start the season. Seattle wiped away a two-goal deficit in the second and played its best defensive period of the season to send it overtime.
Faulk gave St. Louis a 3-1 lead with 7:48 left in the first period.
