Oilers 3, Maple Leafs 1
TORONTO — Leon Draisaitl broke a tie on a power play midway through the third period in the Edmonton Oilers’ 3-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night.
Draisaitl scored with Jake Muzzin in the penalty box for tripping, firing home a loose puck after Ryan Nugent-Hopkins took the initial shot. The reigning Hart Trophy and Art Ross Trophy winner ended the Oilers’ 0-for-12 power-play drought.
Kailer Yamamoto was credited with the opening goal for Edmonton after the Maple Leafs fumbled the puck into their own net in the first.
Mikko Koskinen made 25 saves, Josh Archibald scored into an empty net with 1:06 left, and Connor McDavid added two assists.
Auston Matthews scored for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 19 saves.
Wild 3, Ducks 2
ANAHEIM — Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and an assist, including the game-winning score early in the third period, and Minnesota capped a successful season-opening road trip with a win over Anaheim.
Ryan Hartman and Nick Bonino also scored for the Wild, who have won three of their first four games. Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves.
Nicolas Deslauriers and Cam Fowler scored for the Ducks, and Ryan Miller stopped 29 shots.
Canucks 6, Canadiens 5, SO
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Bo Horvat scored the shootout winner and the Vancouver Canucks overcame Tyler Toffoli's hat trick to beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-5 on Wednesday night.
Horvat, Vancouver's captain, put a shot between the legs of Montreal goalie Carey Price to make the Canucks winners in their home opener.
Horvat and Brock Boeser each finished with two goals and an assist for Vancouver in regulation. Tyler Motte also scored and J.T. Miller had three assists.
Canucks goalie Braden Holtby stopped 31 shots in regulation and overtime.
Carey Price had 23 saves for the Canadiens, who are unbeaten in regulation so far this season.
In addition to Toffoli's scoring, Jesper Kotkaniemi had a goal and an assist and Brendan Gallagher scored his first of the season.
Boeser forced overtime 16:51 into the third period, blasting a snap shot past Price for his second goal of the game.
Toffoli had put the Canadiens up by one 32 seconds earlier, deflecting in a shot by Jeff Petry.
Toffoli spent the end of last season in Vancouver after the Canucks acquired him from the Los Angeles Kings at the trade deadline. He had 10 points (six goals, four assists) in 10 regular-season appearances for Vancouver, then signed a $4.2 million, four-year deal with Montreal as a free agent.
Sharks 2, Blues 1, SO
ST. LOUIS — Tomas Hertl scored the only goal in a four-round shootout to lift San Jose over St. Louis.
Marcus Sorensen scored the tying goal late in the second period and Martin Jones made 22 saves for the Sharks, who snapped a six-game losing streak to St. Louis that started in the 2019 playoffs.
Jones denied all four Blues shooters in the tiebreaker.
Brayden Schenn scored in his second consecutive game and Jordan Binnington made 37 saves for the Blues.
San Jose appeared to get the game-winner with 11 seconds left in overtime, but the officials quickly waved it off for goaltender interference on Ryan Donato. After a replay review, the call was upheld.
Golden Knights 5, Coyotes 2
LAS VEGAS — Shea Theodore scored two goals, Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Wednesday night.
It marks the first time the Golden Knights have started 4-0-0 in their four-year existence. They’re the first team in the NHL to reach four wins this season.
Alex Tuch added a goal and two assists, Mark Stone had a goal and an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo scored his first goal with Vegas.
Nick Schmaltz and Phil Kessel scored for the Coyotes (1-2-1). Darcy Kuemper made 24 saves.
