Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3, OT
RALEIGH, N.C. — Jonathan Huberdeau scored his second goal of the game with 2:31 remaining in overtime as the Florida Panthers rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday night.
Huberdeau opened the scoring for Florida and added an assist before his seventh goal of the season sealed the win. Alex Wenneberg and Juho Lammikko also scored for the Panthers.
Jordan Staal and Sebastian Aho scored in the first period and Vincent Trocheck added a goal in the third for the Hurricanes, who lost for the first time in five home games.
Panthers goalie Chris Driedger made 32 saves. Carolina’s Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 33 shots.
Lammikko scored his first career goal with 7:54 remaining in regulation, giving Florida its first lead. Just 1:33 later, the Hurricanes tied the game on Trocheck’s goal against his former team.
The Panthers improved to 5-0-1 in road games, extending their best start in away games in franchise history. Two nights earlier, they handed the Tampa Bay Lightning their first home loss.
Staal’s first-period goal was his fifth score in four games. Twenty-two seconds later, Aho deflected in a pass from Brett Pesce.
The Panthers converted on a power play in the second period when Huberdeau scored with a shot from the left side. Then, Huberdeau’s pass set up Wenneberg’s tying goal early in the third period.
Maple Leafs 2, Senators 1
TORONTO — Alexander Kerfoot broke a tie with 9:14 left, Frederik Andersen made 27 saves and the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs beat the last-place Ottawa Senators 2-1 on Wednesday night.
Auston Matthews added his NHL-leading 14th goal for league-leading Toronto in the second game of three-game series in Toronto. Jake Muzzin had two assists.
Brady Tkachuk scored for Ottawa, and Matt Murray made 26 stops.
Blackhawks 2, Red Wings 0
DETROIT — Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves for his first career shutout and fellow rookie Philipp Kurashev scored a pretty goal in Chicago’s victory over Detroit.
The Blackhawks are 4-0 against the Original Six rival Red Wings this season. They have won three straight overall and six of their last seven.
Canucks 5, Flames 1
CALGARY, Alberta — Brock Boeser had a goal and two assists to lead Vancouver past Calgary.
Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller also scored and had an assist for Vancouver. Defenseman Jordie Benn and Nate Schmidt also scored for the Canucks, who improved to 2-3-1 against the the Flames this season.
Braden Holtby stopped 35 of 36 shots for his first win since Jan. 28.
Andrew Mangiapane scored for Calgary (8-7-1). Jacob Markstrom stopped 24 shots in his seventh straight start and 14th in Calgary’s 16 games this season.
Oilers 3, Jets 2
EDMONTON, Alberta — Leon Draisaitl scored two goals and Edmonton beat Winnipeg to complete a split of a two-game set with the Jets.
Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers and Connor McDavid had a pair of assists, including his 500th NHL point.
Mark Scheifele and Neal Pionk scored for the Jets.
Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck stopped 27 of 30 shots. Mike Smith had 33 saves for Edmonton.
