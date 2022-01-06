Maple Leafs 4, Oilers 2
TORONTO — Ilya Mikheyev scored the tiebreaking goal on power play in the third period, and Toronto handed Edmonton its 11th loss in 13 games.
John Tavares and T.J. Brodie also scored for the Maple Leafs, Alexander Kerfoot had a goal and an assist, and William Nylander had two assists. Toronto improved to 20-4-1 in its last 25 games. Jack Campbell stopped 28 shots.
Leon Draisaitl and Brendan Perlini scored for Edmonton, and Mike Smith had 29 saves. The slumping Oilers finished a winless road trip 0-3-2 to fall to 2-9-2 since a 16-5-0 start.
Edmonton was missing captain Connor McDavid, fellow center Derek Ryan and defenseman Tyson Barrie after all three were added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. The Oilers were also without top-six forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (undisclosed), who has been placed on injured reserve.
Penguins 5, Blues 3
PITTSBURGH — Sidney Crosby and Evan Rodrigues scored 12 seconds apart in the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-3 on Thursday night for their ninth straight win.
Bryan Rust scored twice and Brock McGinn also had a goal to help the Penguins get their longest win streak since winning 15 in a row in March 2013. Pittsburgh is 14-2-1 in its last 17 games.
Crosby scored his fifth, Rodrigues his 14th and McGinn his ninth, as Pittsburgh scored three in the third to erase a 3-2 deficit.
Islanders at Vancouver, ppd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.