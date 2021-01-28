Predators 2, Blackhawks 1, SO
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Matt Duchene scored the only goal of the shootout to give the Nashville Predators a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Nick Cousins had the regulation goal for Nashville.
Ryan Carpenter had the Chicago goal. The Blackhawks have dropped two in a row.
Canucks 5, Senators 1
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — J.T. Miller had two goals and an assist, Tyler Motte scored twice and the Vancouver Canucks handed the Ottawa Senators their sixth straight loss, 5-1 Wednesday night.
Elias Pettersson also had a goal and an assist, and Thatcher Demko made 42 saves for Vancouver.
Ottawa’s lone goal came from Josh Norris on a power play in the first period. Marcus Hogberg stopped 30 shots. The Senators haven't won since beating Toronto 5-3 in its season opener on Jan. 15.
The Canucks sealed it 11:46 into the third period after Jay Beagle collected the puck from a messy faceoff. He sent it careening to the front of the net, where it deflected in off Motte.
Motte has five goals, surpassing the four he scored for Vancouver in 34 regular-season appearances in 2019-20.
Demko was tested early and often, with one of his best saves of the night coming midway through the first period when he stood down Tkachuk on a breakaway.
The Vancouver goalie faced a flurry of action on Ottawa’s first power play, with the Canucks’ penalty killers struggling to clear the puck from around the crease. Norris took advantage of the commotion and buried a wrist shot 8:16 into the period, tying the game at 1-1.
