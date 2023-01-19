Senators 5, Penguins 4, OT
OTTAWA, Ontario — Brady Tkachuk scored 25 seconds into overtime and Ottawa beat Pittsburgh.
Alex DeBrincat, Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson and Shane Pinto also scored for the Seantors (20-21-3), who went 4 for 9 on the power play. Tkachuk also had three assists, and Cam Talbot stopped 16 shots.
Evgeni Malkin had a goal and two assists for the Penguins (22-15-7), and Sidney Crosby had three assists. Jason Zucker, Mark Friedman and Rickard Rakell also scored, and Casey DeSmith made 35 saves.
Bruins 4, Islanders 1
NEW YORK — Charlie McAvoy and fellow defenseman Derek Forbort scored in the second period, and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 4-1.
Brad Marchand and Trent Frederic also scored for Boston, and Charlie Coyle had two assists. Linus Ullmark made 25 saves in his 100th career win, improving to 24-2-1 on the season.
Avalanche 4, Flames 1
CALGARY, Alberta — Mikko Rantanen and Artturi Lehkonen each scored two goals, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 4-1.
Nathan MacKinnon, J.T. Compher and Devon Toews had two assists apiece as Colorado (23-17-3) earned its third consecutive win. MacKinnon has four goals and nine assists during a six-game point streak.
Sharks 5, Stars 3
SAN JOSE — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3.
San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves for his 200th career win.
Lightning 5, Canucks 2
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Steven Stamkos scored his 500th NHL goal and then added two more for a hat trick, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 5-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks.
Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov each had a goal and an assist in Tampa Bay’s fifth consecutive win. Alex Killorn had two assists and Brian Elliott stopped 37 shots.
Andrei Kuzmenko and Quinn Hughes each scored a power-play goal in the third period for Vancouver (18-23-3).
